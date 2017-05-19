› Home ›
Tech softball to start NCAA Regional play
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/19/2017 - 11:43am
in
Third-seeded Lady Techsters to face No. 2 seed Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. today
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Anyone who attended Thursday’s press conference at Rhoads Stadium for the teams competing in this weekend’s Tuscaloosa Regional would think the Minnesota Gophers are an underdog.
In fact, numerous times throughout the Gophers 15-minutes in front of the camera, Minnesota head coach Jessica Allister was quizzed by the media about her team playing the “underdog role” in a regional comprised of Alabama, Louisiana Tech and Albany.
