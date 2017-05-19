› Home ›
Grambling ousted from SWAC tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/19/2017 - 11:41am
Prairie View tops Tigers 8-6 to make it two and done for GSU
T. Scott Boatright
NEW ORLEANS — Grambling State outhit Prairie View A&M but left 14 runners on base Friday as the Panthers eliminated the G-Men from the Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament 8-6 at Wesley Barrow Stadium.
The Panthers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, posting a run in the bottom of the first and two in the second.
But the G-Men battled back, plating a run in the third inning on Kristian Franklin’s RBI single through the left side that scored Marshawn Taylor.
The Tigers added another run in the fourth when Nick Wheeler scored on Taylor’s double to left field.
