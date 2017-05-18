  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling falls in extra innings

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/18/2017 - 12:06pm
Tigers to play SWAC tourney elimination game against Prairie View at noon today
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo Grambling State’s Marshawn Taylor (3) batted two-for-five and scored two runs Thursday in the Tigers’ first-round SWAC Tournament loss to Alcorn State.

NEW ORLEANS — Early errors proved costly late as Grambling State fell 7-6 in 11 innings Thursday night in opening-round play of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament at Wesley Barrow Stadium.

Grambling, the No. 1 seed from the SWAC’s West Division, now turns around and will play an elimination game at noon today against Prairie View A&M.

The game was tied at 6-6 in the top of the 11th inning when Alcorn’s Wallace Rios Jimenez led off with a walk and ended up scoring on a K. Cormier single to take the one-run lead.

