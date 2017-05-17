› Home ›
G-Men to begin SWAC tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/17/2017 - 12:19pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State opens play in the 2017 Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Championships at 6 p.m. today against Alcorn State at the MLB Urban Youth Academy in New Orleans.
The G-Men (22-28 overall, 15-9 SWAC) are the No. 1 seed from the SWAC West while Alcorn State is the No. 4 seed from the SWAC East.
Grambling will be led by SWAC Player of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Newcomer of the Year Marshawn Cooper, a redshirt junior transfer from Eastern Illinois University.
SWAC Player of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Newcomer of the Year
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos