G-Men to begin SWAC tourney

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/17/2017 - 12:19pm
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Grambling State University head coach James Cooper (second from left), the Southwestern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, leads his Tigers into first-round play of the SWAC Baseball Tournment at 6 p.m. tosday against Alcorn State at the MLB Urban Youth Academy.

Grambling State opens play in the 2017 Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Championships at 6 p.m. today against Alcorn State at the MLB Urban Youth Academy in New Orleans.

The G-Men (22-28 overall, 15-9 SWAC) are the No. 1 seed from the SWAC West while Alcorn State is the No. 4 seed from the SWAC East.

Grambling will be led by SWAC Player of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Newcomer of the Year Marshawn Cooper, a redshirt junior transfer from Eastern Illinois University.

