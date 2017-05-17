› Home ›
C-USA hoops championships moving to Frisco, Texas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/17/2017 - 12:17pm
Frisco, Texas, will be site of conference tournaments starting next year
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas — In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced the 2018 and 2019 C-USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will be hosted at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
