Tech’s Lautric claims Silver, Patrick sets record at C-USA meet

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/16/2017 - 11:16am
Leader Sports Service

EL PASO, Texas — Louisiana Tech senior high jumper Chloe Lautric capped off the 2017 Conference USA Outdoor Championships by earning a silver medal with a second-place finish on Sunday, while Jordan Patrick broke his own school record in the decathlon to wrap up a busy four days in El Paso for the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

