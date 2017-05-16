› Home ›
Tech’s Lautric claims Silver, Patrick sets record at C-USA meet
Tue, 05/16/2017 - 11:16am
Leader Sports Service
EL PASO, Texas — Louisiana Tech senior high jumper Chloe Lautric capped off the 2017 Conference USA Outdoor Championships by earning a silver medal with a second-place finish on Sunday, while Jordan Patrick broke his own school record in the decathlon to wrap up a busy four days in El Paso for the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters.
