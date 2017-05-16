› Home ›
Taylor turns in triple play in SWAC honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/16/2017 - 11:14am
Redshirt junior named SWAC Player, Hitter and Newcomer of Year
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State redshirt junior shortstop Marshawn Taylor was a force in his first season on the field for the Tigers, leading the Southwestern Athletic in RBIs and hits.
So it’s only fitting the Chicago native, a transfer from Eastern Illinois Univrsity, has been voted the SWAC Player of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Newcomer of the Year as the conference announced its 2017 all-conference baseball teams and individual honors on Monday.
The vote was conducted by the league’s head baseball coaches and sports information directors.
