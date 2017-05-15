› Home ›
Britos, Manjon selected to All-Louisiana tennis team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/15/2017 - 11:47am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Jazmin Britos and Nadja Manjon received more postseason accolades on Sunday as the duo was selected to the All-Louisiana Women’s Tennis Team as part of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
A total of 12 players (six first team and six second team) from across the state were chosen in a vote by university sports information directors. Tech was one of four programs to have multiple players selected with Britos and Manjon both earning second team honors.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos