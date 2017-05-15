  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs sweep Marshall

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/15/2017 - 11:46am
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON

Louisiana Tech completed a Conference USA series sweep of Marshall Sunday afternoon, defeating the Thundering Herd in a 6-4 comeback win in the Bulldogs’ regular season home finale at J.C. Love Field. Tech (25-26, 12-15 C-USA) now sits in a tie with Florida Atlantic for third place in Conference USA and has clinched a berth in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Championship that will be held from May 24-28 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Tech will close out regular-season play with a three game road series at Middle Tennessee State beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.

