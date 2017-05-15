› Home ›
G-Men learn SWAC tourney fate fate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/15/2017 - 11:44am
in
T. Scott Boatright
A week after believing they had captured the regular-season Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division baseball title, it became official for the Grambling State Tigers on Sunday.
GSU defeated Prairie View 14-1 on May 7 and appeared to have locked down a divisional championship. But early last week SWAC officials announced that a rain makeup game had to be played between Texas Southern and Southern had to be played to officially determine division rankings and SWAC Baseball Tournament seedings.
