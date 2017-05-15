› Home ›
Lady Techsters headed to Alabama Regional
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/15/2017 - 11:43am
in
Leader Sports Service
For the first time since 2008, Louisiana Tech softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament.
After winning the 2017 Conference USA title in dramatic fashion with a 1-0 victory over FIU Saturday afternoon in the championship game in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the Lady Techsters found out Sunday night that they will be heading to the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Regional as the No. 3 seed.
Tech (37-22) joins host Alabama along with No. 2 seed Minnesota and Albany to form one of 16 four-team fields that will compete in the three-day, double elimination regional starting on Friday.
