Tufi powers Lady Techsters to 1-0 title game win over FIU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/13/2017 - 11:37pm
Leader Sports Service
051417 Techsters Alma Mater C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - The Lady Techsters sing the Louisiana Tech alma mater in front of around 100 fans who came out Saturday night to celebrate their return to Ruston after winning the C-USA championship.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Pauline Tufi’s solo home run in the top of the seventh inning and Marilyn Rizzato’s defensive gem in the bottom half of the frame gave sophomore pitcher Krystal De La Cruz all the support she needed as Louisiana Tech defeated Florida International 1-0 in the championship game of the 2017 Conference USA Tournament Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Tech (37-22) earns the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the program’s first since 2008 and 10th overall.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

