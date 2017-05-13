› Home ›
Tufi powers Lady Techsters to 1-0 title game win over FIU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/13/2017 - 11:37pm
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Pauline Tufi’s solo home run in the top of the seventh inning and Marilyn Rizzato’s defensive gem in the bottom half of the frame gave sophomore pitcher Krystal De La Cruz all the support she needed as Louisiana Tech defeated Florida International 1-0 in the championship game of the 2017 Conference USA Tournament Saturday afternoon.
With the win, Tech (37-22) earns the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the program’s first since 2008 and 10th overall.
