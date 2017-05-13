› Home ›
Allen hurls way to MVP honors as Choudrant wins fourth championship
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/13/2017 - 11:02pm
T. Scott Boatright
SULPHUR — Championship game play is nothing new for Choudrant High School.
After all, the Aggies have played in eight state championship games over the past 21 years.
The seventh-seeded Aggies evened their championship game record at 4-4 Friday as Choudrant pitcher Clayton Allen led CHS to a 1-0 win over No. 1 seed Glenmora in the Class B title contest at McMurray Park.
In 27 seasons under coach Tony Antley, who doubles as principal at CHS, the Aggies won state titles in 1996, 2002, 2005 and now 2017 while earning runner-up honors in 1990, 2006, 2010 and 2011.
