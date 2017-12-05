  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs to host Marshall in final home series

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/12/2017 - 11:31am
Leader Sports Service

It has been another unforgettable season at the Love Shack, but there are still three games to go as Louisiana Tech welcomes Marshall for a three-game set that kicks off at 6 p.m. today at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The Bulldogs (32-16, 13-11 C-USA) will be looking to pick up their fifth consecutive series victory, after taking two-of-three from Florida International last weekend in Miami. The Bulldogs, who started conference play with a 1-7 mark have won 12-of-16 since that point, vaulting themselves to the fifth-place slot in the Conference USA standings.

