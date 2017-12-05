› Home ›
GSU to tab Jackson to take over Tigers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/12/2017 - 11:29am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State University looks to have a new men’s basketball coach as Hoopdirt.com reported late Thursday night that Stillman’s Donte Jackson will be taking charge of the G-Men.
GSU announced last week that Jackson and LSU-Alexandria’s Larry Cordaro and school officials told the Ruston Daily Leader Thursday afternoon that a decision between the two candidates wouldn’t be made until next week.
But Hoopdirt.com reported Thursday night that Cordaro had pulled out of the running earlier in the day.
