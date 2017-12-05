  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters fall to Florida International

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/12/2017 - 11:22am
Tech softball moves on to elimination game today vs. WKU
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy Conference USA - Louisiana Tech’s Pauline Tufi doubled on her lone hit in Thursday’s loss to Florida International.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Stephanie Texiera hit her fourth home run in four games against Louisiana Tech and Shannon Saile picked up her third win in three tries leading FIU to a 7-1 victory over the Lady Techsters Thursday afternoon in the second day of the 2017 Conference USA Softball Tournament.

With the loss, Tech (34-22) falls into the loser’s bracket of the tournament and will face No. 8 seed Western Kentucky at 12:30 p.m. today.

