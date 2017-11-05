› Home ›
Aggies reach Class B title game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/11/2017 - 11:22am
Choudrant High School started strong and held off a late rally try by Florien Thursday as the Aggies took a 4-2 win to move on to the championship game of the state Class B baseball tournament at McMurray Field. The seventh-seeded Aggies will take on top-seed Glenmora at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Class B championship game at Field No. 40 at McMurry Park. Clayton Allen led Choudrant with two hits — a single and a double — and knocked in one run while Daniel Taylor also had a RBI for the Aggies, who also got singles from Brandon Russell and Landry Duke.
