Tech’s Turkoly Academic All-CUSA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/11/2017 - 11:21am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech sophomore outfielder Morgan Turkoly added some more hardware to an already impressive resume Wednesday when it was announced by the league office that she earned Conference USA Softball All-Academic honors.
Turkoly is one of just 14 Conference USA softball players on the prestigious team, voted on by the league Sports Information Directors.
