› Home ›
Lady Techsters open with 11-1 win
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/11/2017 - 11:20am
in
Tech softball moves on to double elimination play in C-USA tourney
Leader Sports Service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Louisiana Tech put on a performance late Wednesday night in the first game of the 2017 Conference USA Tournament that would have made even Cinderella proud.
The Lady Techsters overcame a more than a 3 1/2-hour delay in the start time for their game due to a pair of extra-inning contests earlier in the day to dismantle Charlotte 11-1 in a game that didn’t end until 12:34 a.m. this morning.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos