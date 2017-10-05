› Home ›
GSU to face ’Bama
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/10/2017 - 12:12pm
in
Head coach James Cooper, left, leads his Grambling State University baseball team in a road game at Alabama set for a 6 p.m. start today. Grambling stands at 22-27 overall. The Crimson Tide is coached by former Louisiana Tech skipper Greg Goff and stand at 18-29 on the year.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos