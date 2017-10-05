› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs fall to Cajuns
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/10/2017 - 12:08pm
Leader Sports Service
LAFAYETTE — The Bulldogs had their chances but couldn’t come up with the hit when they needed it most as Louisiana Tech fell to Louisiana-Lafayette 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Raphael Gladu continued to produce atop the Louisiana Tech lineup, reaching base twice in the loss. An infield single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 13 games on the year.
Jonathan Washam had multiple hits in the game for the 14th time this season.
