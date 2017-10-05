› Home ›
Six Techsters on All-CUSA softball team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/10/2017 - 12:07pm
Leader Sports Service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Following a record-setting season including its first ever Conference USA West Division title, Louisiana Tech saw a program record six players voted to the league’s postseason all-conference team released by the league office Tuesday.
Tech opens the Conference USA Tournament hosted by Southern Miss in Hattiesburg at 7:30 p.m. p.m. against the winner of an earlier game today between North Texas vs. Charlotte.
