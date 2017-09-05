› Home ›
Gladu C-USA Batter of Week
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/09/2017 - 11:39am
in
Leader Sports Service
Over the past week, Raphael Gladu has been swinging one of the hottest bats in college baseball and on Monday he was recognized for it as he was named Conference USA Player of the Week honors.
Gladu helped lead the Bulldogs to a fifth consecutive series victory on the road at Florida International this weekend. He posted a team-high batting average of .615 for the weekend and picked up eight hits, four of which went for extra bases. Those marks led to a ridiculous 1.842 OPS for the week, with a 1.154 slugging percentage and .688 on-base percentage.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos