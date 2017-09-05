  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Gladu C-USA Batter of Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/09/2017 - 11:39am
in
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KN ROBERTSON - In his last 20 plate appearances Louisiana Tech’s Raphael Gladu has totaled two home runs, a triple, three doubles, five singles, three walks, eight RBIs and seven runs scored.

Over the past week, Raphael Gladu has been swinging one of the hottest bats in college baseball and on Monday he was recognized for it as he was named Conference USA Player of the Week honors.

Gladu helped lead the Bulldogs to a fifth consecutive series victory on the road at Florida International this weekend. He posted a team-high batting average of .615 for the weekend and picked up eight hits, four of which went for extra bases. Those marks led to a ridiculous 1.842 OPS for the week, with a 1.154 slugging percentage and .688 on-base percentage.

