Diamond ’Dogs hit road to face La.-Lafayette
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/09/2017 - 11:37am
Leader Sports Service
LAFAYETTE — Following their fifth consecutive series win, Louisiana Tech is back in action for a midweek contest against in-state rival Louisiana-Lafayette tonight.
The Bulldogs traveled more than 1,000 miles over the weekend, but wasted no time taking the series against Florida International knocking off the Panthers on both Friday night and again on Saturday night.
Florida International narrowly escaped the Bulldogs on Sunday, using a late rally in the bottom of the eighth to pull away.
