Tech’s Sloan nets national honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/09/2017 - 11:11am
Soccer striker named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech senior forward Kathryn Sloan has been recognized as a 2017 Athur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar in women’s soccer for her outstanding academic and athletic achievement.
Sloan was one of 26 student-athletes from across the country in all divisions to be selected first team.
Academically, the Kansas City, Missouri, native has a perfect 4.0 grade point average and will graduate this spring with a degree in communication arts and design.
