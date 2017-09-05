  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Sloan nets national honors

Tue, 05/09/2017 - 11:11am
Soccer striker named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar so
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech’s Kathryn Sloan (9) leads the Lady Techsters in career points (89), goals (36), shots (231) shots on goal (120) and game-winning goals (13).

Louisiana Tech senior forward Kathryn Sloan has been recognized as a 2017 Athur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar in women’s soccer for her outstanding academic and athletic achievement.

Sloan was one of 26 student-athletes from across the country in all divisions to be selected first team.

Academically, the Kansas City, Missouri, native has a perfect 4.0 grade point average and will graduate this spring with a degree in communication arts and design.

