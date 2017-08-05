  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men take SWAC Track title

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/08/2017 - 12:14pm
050817 GSU Track champs C.jpg
Photo courtesy GSU Athletics

In a dramatic final sprint on Sunday, Grambling State University won the 2017 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track and Field championship, edging Prairie View by half-a-point in the final standings. The championship win is the 36th career title for head coach Bertram Lovell who was named 2017 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

