G-Men take SWAC Track title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/08/2017 - 12:14pm
In a dramatic final sprint on Sunday, Grambling State University won the 2017 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track and Field championship, edging Prairie View by half-a-point in the final standings. The championship win is the 36th career title for head coach Bertram Lovell who was named 2017 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year.
