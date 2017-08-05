  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU wins SWAC West

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/08/2017 - 12:11pm
in
050817 GSU Base C.jpg
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau

Head coach James Cooper (second from right) and the Grambling State baseball team defeated Prairie view 14-1 in seven innings on Sunday afternoon to clinch the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division title. GSU plays its final regular-season game when the Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the University of Alabama at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be televised on the SEC Network. The SWAC Tournament begins May 17 in New Orleans.

