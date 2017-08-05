› Home ›
GSU wins SWAC West
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/08/2017 - 12:11pm
in
Head coach James Cooper (second from right) and the Grambling State baseball team defeated Prairie view 14-1 in seven innings on Sunday afternoon to clinch the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division title. GSU plays its final regular-season game when the Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the University of Alabama at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be televised on the SEC Network. The SWAC Tournament begins May 17 in New Orleans.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos