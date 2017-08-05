› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs fall in finale at FIU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/08/2017 - 12:07pm
Leader Sports Service
MIAMI — Louisiana Tech dropped the series finale to Florida International University, 6-3 on Sunday, but still took the series on the road.
Tech won its fifth consecutive series over the weekend, taking the first two games of the series. At worst, Louisiana Tech will still sit in fifth place in the Conference USA standings, going into the final two weekends of conference play.
Matt Miller made his second start in conference play and went five innings and allowed only two runs on two hits.
FIU added single runs in the second, fifth and seventh innings to go ahead 3-0.
