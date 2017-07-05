› Home ›
Cordaro a finalist to guide G-Men
Submitted by admin on Sun, 05/07/2017 - 12:45am
RHS graduate has a record of 89-6 in three seasons at LSU-A
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston native Larry Cordaro is one of two finalists to become the new men’s basketball coach at Grambling State University.
GSU athletics director Paul Bryant and his search committee have narrowed it down to Cordaro and Stillman head coach Donte Jackson, who interviewed for the position last week.
Cordaro is slated to interview at GSU on Monday.
The 1988 Ruston High School graduate has a record of 89-6 since starting the LSU-Alexandria men’s program from scratch in 2014.
