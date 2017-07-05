› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs clinch series at FIU
Submitted by admin on Sun, 05/07/2017 - 12:42am
MIAMI, Fla. — The hot-hitting Bulldogs reeled off their seventh consecutive victory on Saturday night in Miami, as Louisiana Tech clinched the series over Florida International with a 10-6 victory at FIU Baseball Field.
Raphael Gladu continued to be nearly unstoppable at the plate, collecting five more hits at the dish, bringing his weekend total to seven. Gladu scored a team-high three runs and also drove in another run.
Jonathan Washam and Marshall Boggs each picked up three hits in the win. Washam drove in a season-high three runs, while Boggs also drove in three runs.
