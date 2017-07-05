› Home ›
G-Men take two over P.V.
Submitted by admin on Sun, 05/07/2017 - 12:41am
Wesley Drain (above) batted two-for-3 with three runs, two walks and an RBI Saturday to lead Grambling State to a 10-2 road win in Southwestern Athletic Conference action at Prairie View A&M. On Friday night, GSU posted five runs in the top of the 11th inning to defeat Prairie View 12-7. With the wins, the Tigers improve to 21-27 overall and 14-9 in the SWAC while Prairie View falls to 18-32 and 11-12. Saturday’s win ties the G-Men atop the SWAC with TSU, which ended its regular-season SWAC record at 14-9. GSU and Prairie View play the third game of their series at 1 p.m. today.
