Tech softball swept at FIU

Submitted by admin on Sun, 05/07/2017 - 12:40am
Leader file photo

The Louisiana Tech softball found Miami to be a tough place to play this weekend as the Lady Techsters were swept in a three-game Conference USA series at Florida International Univeristy. Morgan Turkoly (above) had Tech’s lone RBI on Saturday as FIU broke out the brooms with a 4-1 win over the Lady Techsters. On Friday, Stephanie Texiera hit three home runs, including the game-winning three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning of the second game, to lead FIU to a Conference USA doubleheader sweep over Louisiana Tech at Felsberg Field.

