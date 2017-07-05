› Home ›
Aggies reach Class B semis with 4-3 win at Quitman
QUITMAN — Sophmore Dakota Taylor singled in the winning run in the top of the seventh inning Friday to lift Choudrant High School to a 4-3 win over Quitman in quarterfinal action of the Class B State Baseball Tournament.
Choudrant now moves on to the Class B semifinals, where the seventh-seeded Aggies will face third-seeded Florien at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Field No. 40 at McMurray Park in Sulphur.
Quitman took a 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning before Choudrant moved on top 2-1 with two runs in the top of the third.
