Aggies reach Class B semis with 4-3 win at Quitman

Submitted by admin on Sun, 05/07/2017 - 12:37am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by JAMES SANDERS Sophomore Dakota Taylor (above) drove in the winning run in the top of the seventh inning Friday to lead Choudrant High School to a 4-3 road win over Quitman High School in quarterfinals play of the Class B State Baseball Tournament.

QUITMAN — Sophmore Dakota Taylor singled in the winning run in the top of the seventh inning Friday to lift Choudrant High School to a 4-3 win over Quitman in quarterfinal action of the Class B State Baseball Tournament.

Choudrant now moves on to the Class B semifinals, where the seventh-seeded Aggies will face third-seeded Florien at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Field No. 40 at McMurray Park in Sulphur.

Quitman took a 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning before Choudrant moved on top 2-1 with two runs in the top of the third.

