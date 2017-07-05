› Home ›
Join springtime blitz for RHS football tickets
Submitted by admin on Sun, 05/07/2017 - 12:34am
in
Ruston High School football season tickets remain on sale for a special price during the second week of a presale period running Monday through Friday.
The cost of a packet of tickets during this time is $40 per packet now.
After Friday, they will cost $45 when the sales resume in August.
Go to the Ruston High School office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday to reclaim season tickets or to purchase new ones.
Ticket packets include the jamboree at The Bayou Jamb and five home games.
For more information call Virginia Rainwater at 255-0807.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos