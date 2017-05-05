  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs on road to face Panthers in three-game C-USA series

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/05/2017 - 11:12am
in
Leader Sports Service

MIAMI, Fla.— After a second consecutive week with no midweek action, a well-rested Louisiana Tech squad took the cross-country trip down to South Beach for a three-game set with FIU that kicks off at 6 p.m. today.

The Bulldogs (30-14; 11-10 C-USA) are one of the hottest teams in Conference USA entering this weekend series as winners of their last four C-USA series’ and winners of five straight conference games.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share