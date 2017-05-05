› Home ›
Tech softball to play crucial series at FIU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/05/2017 - 11:09am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech and Florida International have both clinched a spot in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament set for next week in Hattiesburg.
In fact, both the Lady Techsters and the Panthers have already clinched a top four seed and a first round bye in the event.
Yet, this weekend’s final regular season three-game series between the two programs has all the makings of a classic, a very meaningful one at that.
