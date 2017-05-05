› Home ›
Gridiron upgrade for Grambling State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/05/2017 - 11:07am
School targets new field turf, high-tech scoreboard by Sept. 9 home opener
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University Director of Athletics Paul Bryant announced the first major renovations and upgrades to the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in decades, including a total football field turf overhaul and a high-tech digital scoreboard.
The project, with an estimated cost of $1.5 million to $2 million, is scheduled to start as early as next week. The aggressive construction timeline calls for a mid-August completion, just before the first game against Tulane University in New Orleans on Sept. 2 and the first home game at Robinson Memorial Stadium on Sept. 9.
