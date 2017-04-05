  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Panther to play at LC

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/04/2017 - 11:32am
Collinsworth taking hoops skills to Pineville
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Lincoln Preparatory School’s Amber Collinsworth, right, announced Wednesday she will play basketball at Louisiana College starting next fall. She was joined at her announcement celebration by her father Enliss Collinsworth, left, and mother Connie Collinsworth, center.

Lincoln Preparatory School’s Amber Collinsworth, who finished her high school career with 1,668 points and more than 1,000 rebounds, announced Wednesday she will play basketball next season at Louisiana College.

Colllinsworth averaged 17 points, 13 rebouds, three steals and a block per game as a senior and was selected to play in the state Senior All-Star Game.

