Panther to play at LC
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/04/2017 - 11:32am
Collinsworth taking hoops skills to Pineville
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Preparatory School’s Amber Collinsworth, who finished her high school career with 1,668 points and more than 1,000 rebounds, announced Wednesday she will play basketball next season at Louisiana College.
Colllinsworth averaged 17 points, 13 rebouds, three steals and a block per game as a senior and was selected to play in the state Senior All-Star Game.
