Mitcham makes move to Cedar Creek
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/04/2017 - 11:29am
in
Longtime coach taking over Cougars’ boys basketball program
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek has added 34 years of coaching experience and a proven championship to its boys basketball program as it has tabbed Robert Mitcham as new head coach of the Cougars’ hoops team.
“Coach Mitcham is someone who was definitely on our radar when we decided to make a change with our program,” said Cedar Creek Athletics Director Ben Haddox,” “Knowing his history of basketball and the success he’s had everywhere he’s been — Bernice, Ouachita and Claiborne Christian, he brings a lot of wins with him. He’s great with kids and we’re excited about getting him over here.”
