Tech’s Smith honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/03/2017 - 11:03am
in
Louisiana Tech junior shortstop Katie Smith has been named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association softball Hitter of the Week for efforts in last weekend’s three-game Conference USA sweep of North Texas. Smith batted .833 in the series with a .750 on-base percentage and a 1.167 slugging percentage. Smith was 5-for-6 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs while also laying down a sacrifice bunt and recording her C-USA leading fourth sacrifice fly of the year.
