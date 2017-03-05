  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Smith honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/03/2017 - 11:03am
in
043017 Tech SB Smith C.jpg
Leader File Photo

Louisiana Tech junior shortstop Katie Smith has been named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association softball Hitter of the Week for efforts in last weekend’s three-game Conference USA sweep of North Texas. Smith batted .833 in the series with a .750 on-base percentage and a 1.167 slugging percentage. Smith was 5-for-6 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs while also laying down a sacrifice bunt and recording her C-USA leading fourth sacrifice fly of the year.

