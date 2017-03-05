› Home ›
UNO holds GSU to two hits in 10-1 victory
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/03/2017 - 11:01am
Leader Sports Service
BILOXI, Mississippi — The University of New Orleans baseball team took on Grambling in a neutral-site game at MGM Park on Tuesday evening, using a career-outing from freshman southpaw Christopher DeMayo on the mound in a 10-1 victory.
The Stuart, Florida, native held Grambling (19-27) scoreless for a career-high 7.2 innings to get his first collegiate victory, while matching his personal-best with seven strikeouts. He posted five one-two-three innings, and had a no-hit bid going until his final batter, who got on with a single.
