Lady Techsters hoops adds Texas guard
Wed, 05/03/2017 - 11:00am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr announced the seventh and final piece of her 2017 recruiting class on Tuesday as Mansfield Summit guard Amber Dixon signed a national letter of intent to play for the Lady Techsters.
“We are excited to announce the addition of Amber to our Louisiana Tech family,” Stoehr said. “She will bring an ability to play off the dribble as well as create for others. Amber will add good size and athleticism on the perimeter for our team. We are looking forward to her being a Lady Techster.”
