Lady Techsters hoops adds Texas guard

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/03/2017 - 11:00am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy Louisiana Tech Athletics Communications - Amber Dixon averaged 10.8 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game as a senior and shot 39 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line while leading Texas’ Mansfield Summit to a 26-8 record last season.

Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr announced the seventh and final piece of her 2017 recruiting class on Tuesday as Mansfield Summit guard Amber Dixon signed a national letter of intent to play for the Lady Techsters.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Amber to our Louisiana Tech family,” Stoehr said. “She will bring an ability to play off the dribble as well as create for others. Amber will add good size and athleticism on the perimeter for our team. We are looking forward to her being a Lady Techster.”

