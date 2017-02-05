› Home ›
Choudrant blanks Castor
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/02/2017 - 11:00am
in
Seventh-seeded Choudrant moved on to the Class B baseball tournament quarterfinals Monday as the Aggies started strong and never looked back en route to an 11-0 win over No. 10 Castor in five innings. The Aggies pushed across seven runs in the first inning, with this two-RBI double by Ethan Fredricks (16) sparking the offensive onslaught. Choudrant will next play at second-seeded Quitman at 5 p.m. Friday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos