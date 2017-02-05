› Home ›
Diamond Dogs’ Harris conference Pitcher of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/02/2017 - 10:57am
in
Leader Sports Service
For the third time this season, Nate Harris has been named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week, in an announcement made by the league office on Monday morning.
The senior tossed his third complete game of the season on Saturday afternoon, a mark that ranks first in Conference USA, despite the fact that he has only started five games in his career.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos