Diamond Dogs’ Harris conference Pitcher of Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/02/2017 - 10:57am
Leader Sports Service
040717 Tech Harris C.jpg
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech’s Nate Harris ranks second nationally with a 1.04 ERA.

For the third time this season, Nate Harris has been named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week, in an announcement made by the league office on Monday morning.

The senior tossed his third complete game of the season on Saturday afternoon, a mark that ranks first in Conference USA, despite the fact that he has only started five games in his career.

