Techsters’ Smith C-USA Player of Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/02/2017 - 10:56am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Smith batted .833 on the weekend with a .750 on-base percentage to help lead the Lady Techsters to a three-game Conference USA sweep of North Texas University.

Louisiana Tech junior Katie Smith was named the Conference USA Player of the Week following her performance in the Lady Techsters three-game sweep over North Texas this past weekend in Ruston.

Smith batted .833 on the weekend with a .750 on-base percentage. The Bossier City native notched two doubles and scored two runs while recording three RBIs and slugging at a 1.167 clip. Her effort helped Tech clinch the West Division title for the first time in program history.

