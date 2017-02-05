› Home ›
Techsters’ Smith C-USA Player of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 05/02/2017 - 10:56am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech junior Katie Smith was named the Conference USA Player of the Week following her performance in the Lady Techsters three-game sweep over North Texas this past weekend in Ruston.
Smith batted .833 on the weekend with a .750 on-base percentage. The Bossier City native notched two doubles and scored two runs while recording three RBIs and slugging at a 1.167 clip. Her effort helped Tech clinch the West Division title for the first time in program history.
