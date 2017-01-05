› Home ›
Chad Williams overcomes adversity to succeed
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/01/2017 - 11:40am
in
O.K. Davis
Forget about the talent and potential that comprises the resumes of last week’s draft candidates.
Oftentimes more revealing, intriguing and interesting are how some of these players overcame adversity and various challenges to be considered as worthy prospects for the sport’s highest level.
Chad Williams was one of those players.
In less than a year, he went from being largely unknown to one of the top “under the radar” wide receivers.
As Grambling State University’s primary target in 2016, Williams totaled 90 receptions, with 11 going for touchdowns.
