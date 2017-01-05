› Home ›
Techsters clinch C-USA West
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/01/2017 - 11:33am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech made it a memorable Senior Weekend as the Lady Techsters picked up a pair of Sunday victories 6-4 and 5-1 over North Texas to complete a three-game Conference USA series sweep over the Mean Green.
With the wins Tech (33-18, 16-5 C-USA) clinched the West Division of Conference USA and kept its game-and-a-half lead over Florida International for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming league tournament in Hattiesburg May 10-13.
Tech and FIU meet next weekend for a three-game series in Miami with the No. 2 seed on the line.
