Techsters clinch C-USA West

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 05/01/2017 - 11:33am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Senior Pauline Tufi (12) celebrates at home after hitting a two-run home run in Louisiana Tech’s 6-4 win over North Texas Sunday.

Louisiana Tech made it a memorable Senior Weekend as the Lady Techsters picked up a pair of Sunday victories 6-4 and 5-1 over North Texas to complete a three-game Conference USA series sweep over the Mean Green.

With the wins Tech (33-18, 16-5 C-USA) clinched the West Division of Conference USA and kept its game-and-a-half lead over Florida International for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming league tournament in Hattiesburg May 10-13.

Tech and FIU meet next weekend for a three-game series in Miami with the No. 2 seed on the line.

