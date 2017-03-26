  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Cougars Div. IV champs

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:41am
in
Cedar Creek takes state with 5-3 win over Vermilion Catholic
T. Scott Boatright
cougars.jpg
Cedar Creek pitcher Mary Terra (top photo) an Ole Miss signee, was named game MVP Saturday as the Lady Cougars defeated Vermilion Catholic 5-3 to take the Division IV state softball championship. In the bottom photo, the team celebrates a semifinals win over Catholic Pointe Coupee on Friday.

SULPHUR — Cedar Creek fought off a late Vermilion Catholic rally, as well as Mother Nature, and took a 5-3 win to capture the Division IV state softball championship Saturday at Frasch Park.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Vermilion Catholic scored two runs to make it 5-3. But with two outs, two balls and two strikes and runners at the corners, a lightning delay was called, causing a 30-minute wait to return to play.

After the long wait Cedar Creek’s Mary Terral truck out Kelly Frith to game.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share