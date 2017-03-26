› Home ›
Cougars Div. IV champs
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:41am
in
Cedar Creek takes state with 5-3 win over Vermilion Catholic
T. Scott Boatright
SULPHUR — Cedar Creek fought off a late Vermilion Catholic rally, as well as Mother Nature, and took a 5-3 win to capture the Division IV state softball championship Saturday at Frasch Park.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Vermilion Catholic scored two runs to make it 5-3. But with two outs, two balls and two strikes and runners at the corners, a lightning delay was called, causing a 30-minute wait to return to play.
After the long wait Cedar Creek’s Mary Terral truck out Kelly Frith to game.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos