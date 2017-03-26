› Home ›
No wonder sports world ablaze now
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:38am
O.K. Davis
April: there’s no month quite like it for sports fans.
Name the sport and it’s been high-profile, in bold headlines, during these past 30 days.
Major League Baseball is in its beginning stages and, already, predictions fill the podcasts, airways and social media streams as to who will win the pennant races, reach the World Series and capture individual player awards.
And I can’t get enough of my favorite sport.
The MLB.tv network/app was made for longtime, loyal fans such as myself and former Louisiana Tech University athletic trainer/equipment commander Sam Wilkinson.
