Lady Techsters top North Texas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:37am
Leader Sports Service
After pushing the start time back six hours due to severe weather in the area, Louisiana Tech used five extra base hits and some key defensive plays to down North Texas 5-3 in Conference USA action Saturday night.
The two teams will meet for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today. Senior Day ceremonies for the four Lady Techsters seniors will follow the conclusion of the second game of the doubleheader.
